IAAF argued in court that Caster Semenya is 'biologically male'

The governing body of track argued in court that Caster Semenya is "biologically male," and that is the reason she should reduce her natural testosterone to be allowed to compete in female competitions.

The IAAF's stance on Semenya and other female athletes affected by its testosterone regulations was revealed in a 163-page decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that was released publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

In the redacted court records, the IAAF referred to the two-time Olympic champion from South Africa as one of a number of "biologically male athletes with female gender identities."

At court, Semenya responded to the assertion by saying that being described as biologically male "hurts more than I can put in words."

The IAAF won the case at CAS, allowing it to implement testosterone limits for Semenya and other female athletes who it says were born with typical male chromosome patterns.

Semenya has since appealed the verdict to Switzerland's supreme court and won an interim ruling to temporarily suspend the hormone regulations.

After another winning run last week, a defiant Semenya urged track's governing body to drop its pursuit of female runners with high testosterone levels and instead focus on catching dope cheats.

Speaking after winning a 2,000-metre race on the outskirts of Paris, the South African again made clear that she will refuse to medicate to bring down her testosterone levels, to comply with hugely controversial rules pushed by the IAAF.

WATCH | Semenya's 1st-place finish:

South Africa's Caster Semenya finishes 1st in a 2,000 metre race on the outskirts of Paris. 1:00

"I'm not an idiot. Why will I take drugs? I'm a pure athlete. I don't cheat. They should focus on doping, not us. I'm never going to take drugs," the two-time Olympic champion over 800 metres said.

Another athlete affected by the rules, Francine Niyonsaba, also responded with a defiant "No!" when asked after the race if she would medicate.

"I'm sad, because it's a discriminatory rule, you know, a rule that targeted me and other world-class athletes in certain disciplines," said Niyonsaba, who took the silver medal behind Semenya in the 800 at the 2016 Olympics.