Caster Semenya to run without medication after IAAF told to suspend rules
2-time Olympic champion has appealed to supreme court to overturn regulations permanently
Caster Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations.
The lawyers say the temporary ruling stands until the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) makes submissions to the court on why the regulations should be kept in place. The supreme court would then make another ruling.
Semenya hopes to defend her 800 title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.
Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered the IAAF to immediately suspend the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Caster Semenya, allowing her to compete without restriction in the female category while her appeal is pending. <a href="https://t.co/7Ahypn7Y8c">pic.twitter.com/7Ahypn7Y8c</a>—@danroan
She has appealed to the supreme court to overturn the rules permanently. No date has been given for the main appeal to be heard.
WATCH | Semenya dominates 1st event since CAS ruling:
