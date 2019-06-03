Skip to Main Content
Caster Semenya to run without medication after IAAF told to suspend rules

Lawyers for middle-distance runner Caster Semenya say Swiss supreme court has ordered the International Association of Athletics Federations to suspend testosterone rules, allowing the South African to compete unrestricted in all female events.

2-time Olympic champion has appealed to supreme court to overturn regulations permanently

South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya can now run the 800 metres and other races after the IAAF was ordered to suspend its testosterone regulations. The two-time Olympic champion has appealed to the supreme court to overturn the rules permanently. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Caster Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations.

The lawyers say Monday's ruling in Lausanne allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. The two-time Olympic 800-metre champion can now run in her favoured event without suppressing her natural testosterone level.

The lawyers say the temporary ruling stands until the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) makes submissions to the court on why the regulations should be kept in place. The supreme court would then make another ruling.

Semenya hopes to defend her 800 title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

She has appealed to the supreme court to overturn the rules permanently. No date has been given for the main appeal to be heard.

WATCH | Semenya dominates 1st event since CAS ruling:

South Africa's Caster Semenya won the opening Diamond League women's 800 metre race in Doha. It's the final race before new rules take effect that would force Semenya to lower her testosterone levels for the 800 or 1,500 metre races at major events. 6:19

