Caster Semenya to run without medication after IAAF told to suspend rules

Caster Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations.

The lawyers say Monday's ruling in Lausanne allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. The two-time Olympic 800-metre champion can now run in her favoured event without suppressing her natural testosterone level.

The lawyers say the temporary ruling stands until the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) makes submissions to the court on why the regulations should be kept in place. The supreme court would then make another ruling.

Semenya hopes to defend her 800 title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered the IAAF to immediately suspend the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Caster Semenya, allowing her to compete without restriction in the female category while her appeal is pending. <a href="https://t.co/7Ahypn7Y8c">pic.twitter.com/7Ahypn7Y8c</a> —@danroan

She has appealed to the supreme court to overturn the rules permanently. No date has been given for the main appeal to be heard.

