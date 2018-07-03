Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Watch the 2018 Canadian Track & Field Championships

Many of the country's top track and field athletes, including three-time Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse, are competing at this week's Canadian Track & Field Championships in Ottawa. Watch the live action now.

CBC Sports ·
From the Terry Fox Stadium in Ottawa, ON 0:00

Click on the video player above now to watch live action from the Canadian Track & Field Championships.

The six-day event is taking place in Ottawa and features many of Canada's top track and field athletes, including three-time Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse,

Tuesday's action includes the men's decathlon and women's heptathlon events.

Coverage continues on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET with the final events of the decathlon and heptathlon.

For more video coverage, go to athleticscanada.tv.

