Live
Watch the 2018 Canadian Track & Field Championships
Many of the country's top track and field athletes, including three-time Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse, are competing at this week's Canadian Track & Field Championships in Ottawa. Watch the live action now.
Live coverage on now
Click on the video player above now to watch live action from the Canadian Track & Field Championships.
The six-day event is taking place in Ottawa and features many of Canada's top track and field athletes, including three-time Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse,
Tuesday's action includes the men's decathlon and women's heptathlon events.
Coverage continues on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET with the final events of the decathlon and heptathlon.
For more video coverage, go to athleticscanada.tv.
