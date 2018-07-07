Skip to Main Content
Aaron Brown adds 200m win to stellar Canadian championships

Aaron Brown adds 200m win to stellar Canadian championships

Aaron Brown continued his recent domination of the Canadian sprint field, running to victory in the 200 metres at the Canadian national track and field championships. Brown finished with a time of 20.17 seconds. He also won the 100 on Friday.

Aaron Brown, pictured here at the Harry Jerome Classic, won the 200-metre final on Saturday at the Canadian national track and field championships in Ottawa. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Aaron Brown continued his recent domination of the Canadian sprint field, running to victory in the 200 metre at the Canadian national track and field championships in Ottawa.

Brown finished with a time of 20.17 seconds. He also won the 100 on Friday.

Jerome Blake finished second, clocking in at 20.38, while Mobolade Ajomale was third at 20.62.

Gavin Smellie did not race in the final despite qualifying with the second-fastest time. Andre De Grasse failed to qualify after pulling up with an injury in his semifinal earlier on Saturday.

On the women's side, Crystal Emmanuel pulled off the same feat as Brown, easily winning the 200 after already claiming victory in the 100. 

Emmanuel won with a time of 22.74, with Aiyanna-Brigit Stiverne grabbing second (22.96) and Leya Buchanan third (23.21).

