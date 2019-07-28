Aaron Brown wins 200m for another title, Debues-Stafford rolls to 1,500m victory
With De Grasse not racing, Brown cruises to top at 20.03 seconds
Aaron Brown won the 200 metres for his second victory at the Canadian track and field championships.
The 27-year-old from Toronto crossed in 20.03 seconds, two days after he edged Andre De Grasse by three thousandths of a second in the 100 metres.
Leya Buchanan won the women's 200 in 23.25.
Gabriela Debues-Stafford raced to an easy win in the women's 1,500 in four minutes 9.09 seconds.
The national victory is the latest in a list of accomplishments this season for the 23-year-old from Toronto. She broken five Canadian records this season, including the women's mile, the 1,500 and 5,000 metres outdoor, plus two indoor marks.
William Paulson won the men's 1,500 in 3:48.75.
The Canadian championships determine the team for the world championships which open Sept. 28 in Doha, Qatar.
