Aaron Brown wins 200m for another title, Debues-Stafford rolls to 1,500m victory

Aaron Brown won the 200 metres for his second victory at the Canadian track and field championships.

The 27-year-old from Toronto crossed in 20.03 seconds, two days after he edged Andre De Grasse by three thousandths of a second in the 100 metres.

WATCH | Brown races to 200 victory:

Aaron Brown wins the men's 200-metre final with a time of 20.03 seconds. 0:28

Leya Buchanan won the women's 200 in 23.25.

Gabriela Debues-Stafford raced to an easy win in the women's 1,500 in four minutes 9.09 seconds.

The national victory is the latest in a list of accomplishments this season for the 23-year-old from Toronto. She broken five Canadian records this season, including the women's mile, the 1,500 and 5,000 metres outdoor, plus two indoor marks.

WATCH | Buchanan wins women's 200:

Leya Buchanan finishes 1st in the 200-metre final with a time of 23.25 seconds. 0:36

William Paulson won the men's 1,500 in 3:48.75.

The Canadian championships determine the team for the world championships which open Sept. 28 in Doha, Qatar.