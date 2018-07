Canada's Shawn Barber vaults to 4th at Rabat Diamond League

Canada's Shawn Barber cleared 5.60 metres to finish fourth in the pole vault at the Rabat Diamond League meet on Friday.

Barber, who won the world championships in 2015, is coming off a Canadian championship victory last weekend in Ottawa that saw him set a meet record.

American Sam Kendricks cleared 5.86 to win.

Brittany Crew of Toronto threw 18.25 metres to finish fifth in the women's shot put in her Diamond League debut. Germany's Christina Schwanitz won with a toss of 19.40.

And Matt Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., ran eight minutes 13.13 seconds to finish fifth in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase. His time was less than two seconds off his Canadian record of 8:11.64 he set in 2013.

Kenya's Benjamin Kigen ran a world-leading 8:06.19 to win Friday's steeplechase.

Semenya runs fastest time this year

Caster Semenya produced the fastest time in the world this year for the women's 1,000 metres (yards).

The South African athlete opened up a big lead from the start and eventually clocked 2:31.01.

The previous best time this year was also set by Semenya when she clocked 2:35.43 in Pretoria in March.

Ce'Aira Brown of the U.S. finished second on Friday in 2:35.85, ahead of fellow countrywoman Kaela Edwards (2:36.13).