Canada's women set national U20 mark in 4x400m relay at track and field worlds
Xahria Santiago, Aurora Rynda, Ashlan Best, Sharelle Samuel place 4th, 3-100ths of a second shy of bronze
The Canadian women's 4x400-metre relay team set a national U20 record Sunday in a fourth-place performance on the final day of competition at the IAAF world championships in Finland.
Xahria Santiago, Aurora Rynda, Ashlan Best and Sharelle Samuel posted a time of three minutes 31.93 seconds at Tampere Stadium, just 3-100ths of a second from a bronze medal and more than four seconds faster than Saturday's qualifying time of 3:36.14.
Santiago and Best were members of the four-women team that won bronze at the event two years ago in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where they stopped the clock in 3:32.25 with teammates Natassha MacDonald and Victoria Tachinski.
The United States successfully defended its title on Sunday in a world-leading 3:28.74, followed by Australia in a season-best 3:31.36 and Jamaica (3:31.90).
Canada's 32-member squad will leave Finland with one medal, courtesy of Camryn Rogers' gold-medal effort in women's hammer throw on Saturday. The Canadians won two bronze in 2016 at Poland — Santiago in women's 400 hurdles and in the women's 4x400 relay.
Canada's recent world U20 medal results
- 2016: Bydgoszcz, Poland – Two bronze medals (seven top-8 finishes)
- 2014: Eugene, Ore. – Zero medals (six top-8 finishes)
- 2012: Barcelona – One bronze (five top-8 finishes)
- 2010: Moncton – Two bronze (eight top-8 finishes)
- 2008: Bydgoszcz – Zero medals (four top-8 finishes)
