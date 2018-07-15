Canada's women set national U20 mark in 4x400m relay at track and field worlds

The Canadian women's 4x400-metre relay team set a national U20 record Sunday in a fourth-place performance on the final day of competition at the IAAF world championships in Finland.

Xahria Santiago, Aurora Rynda, Ashlan Best and Sharelle Samuel posted a time of three minutes 31.93 seconds at Tampere Stadium, just 3-100ths of a second from a bronze medal and more than four seconds faster than Saturday's qualifying time of 3:36.14.

Santiago and Best were members of the four-women team that won bronze at the event two years ago in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where they stopped the clock in 3:32.25 with teammates Natassha MacDonald and Victoria Tachinski.

The United States successfully defended its title on Sunday in a world-leading 3:28.74, followed by Australia in a season-best 3:31.36 and Jamaica (3:31.90).

Canada's 32-member squad will leave Finland with one medal, courtesy of Camryn Rogers' gold-medal effort in women's hammer throw on Saturday. The Canadians won two bronze in 2016 at Poland — Santiago in women's 400 hurdles and in the women's 4x400 relay.

Canada's recent world U20 medal results