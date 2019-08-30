Skip to Main Content
De Grasse, Warner head Canadian world track and field team

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

De Grasse, Warner head Canadian world track and field team

Triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and decathlete Damian Warner headline a 49-member Canadian team for next month's world championships, Athletics Canada announced on Friday.

Women include pole vaulter Alysha Newman, 1,500m runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford. 

Thomson Reuters ·
Andre De Grasse will compete in the 100, 200 and 4x100-metre relay at the world track and field championships next month in Qatar. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and decathlete Damian Warner headline a 49-member Canadian team for next month's world championships, Athletics Canada announced on Friday.

De Grasse, who will compete in the 100 and 200 and 4x100 metres relay, won medals in all three events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, taking silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Warner was the Olympic bronze medallist and has the year's leading score of 8,711 points. He is expected to be French world record holder Kevin Mayer's biggest challenger as the Sept. 27-Oct. 6 championships in Doha.

Top Canadian women include pole vaulter Alysha Newman and 1,500m runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford. 

WATCH | DeBues-Stafford runs sub-4 minute 1,500:

Gabriela Debues-Stafford finished third and became the first-ever Canadian woman to break the 4-minute mark in the women's 1,500-metre race, with a time of 3:59.59. 6:25
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.