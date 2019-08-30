De Grasse, Warner head Canadian world track and field team
Triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and decathlete Damian Warner headline a 49-member Canadian team for next month's world championships, Athletics Canada announced on Friday.
Women include pole vaulter Alysha Newman, 1,500m runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.
Triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and decathlete Damian Warner headline a 49-member Canadian team for next month's world championships, Athletics Canada announced on Friday.
De Grasse, who will compete in the 100 and 200 and 4x100 metres relay, won medals in all three events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, taking silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m and 4x100m relay.
Warner was the Olympic bronze medallist and has the year's leading score of 8,711 points. He is expected to be French world record holder Kevin Mayer's biggest challenger as the Sept. 27-Oct. 6 championships in Doha.
Top Canadian women include pole vaulter Alysha Newman and 1,500m runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.
WATCH | DeBues-Stafford runs sub-4 minute 1,500:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.