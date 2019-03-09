Skip to Main Content
Rachel Cliff shatters Canadian marathon record

Rachel Cliff raced to a Canadian record in the Nagoya Women's Marathon on Sunday.

30-year-old surpasses previous mark set by Lanni Marchant in 2013

The Canadian Press
Rachel Cliff broke the six-year-old Canadian marathon record on Saturday with a time of two hours, 26.56 seconds. (@BCEnduranceProj/Twitter)

The 30-year-old from Vancouver crossed in two hours 26.56 seconds, to finish 15th, breaking the previous record of 2:28:00 set by Lanni Marchant in 2013. Sylvia Ruegger's Canadian mark of 2:28.36 had stood for 28 years before Marchant finally smashed it.

Helalia Johannes of Namibia won Sunday's race in 2:22.25.

Cliff already held the Canadian record in the women's half-marathon, and only missed Marchant's Canadian marathon mark by 53 seconds in her debut at the 42.195-kilometre distance in Berlin last September.

