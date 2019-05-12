Canada emerges with 1 medal from World Relays
Mixed 4x400m team takes silver; women's foursome just misses podium
Canada's mixed 4x400-metre team earned the country's lone medal at the IAAF World Relays on Sunday in Yokohama, Japan.
Austin Cole, Aiyanna-Brigitte Stiverne, Zoe Sherar and Philip Osei earned silver with a time of three minutes, 18.15 seconds. The U.S. won gold at 3:16.43, while Kenya rounded out the podium in 3:19.43.
Canada's foursome set a national record in the event during Saturday's heats at 3:16.78, and followed it up with another sterling performance in the final that marked the country's second fastest time ever.
The team will look to keep its momentum flowing through the world championships that begin late September in Doha, Qatar.
Meanwhile, Canada's women's 4x400 squad was the only other foursome to reach a final. But despite a season-best time of 3:28.21, the Canadians finished just shy of the podium in fourth place.
Sage Watson, Madeline Price, Maya Stephens and Alicia Brown also posted the fourth-fastest time in heats.
Poland, with a season best of its own, won gold at 3:27.49. The U.S. took silver in 3:27.65, while Italy edged out the Canadians for bronze with a time of 3:27.74.
Canada's men's and women's 4x100 failed to qualify for the final, with the latter being disqualified due to a late baton exchange.
The men, anchored by Andre De Grasse, couldn't overcome a slow start from Gavin Smellie followed by an awkward baton exchange to Aaron Brown.
The 2017 gold medallists will now have to find another way to qualify for the world championships.
Brazil stuns U.S
The United States won three finals on Sunday to finish first overall at the world relays.
Aleia Hobbs crossed the finish line in 43.27 seconds as the U.S. edged Jamaica by just two hundredths of a second to win the women's 4x100-metre relay. Germany was third in 43.68.
In the day's biggest upset, Brazil beat the U.S. in the men's 4x100 relay final.
Brazil anchor Paulo Andre Comilo De Oliveira crossed the finish line in 38.05 seconds, two hundredths of a second ahead of Noah Lyles. World champions Great Britain were third in 38.15.
Michael Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Isiah Young were the other runners for the U.S. which won the overall competition with 54 points, 27 ahead of Jamaica, which finished second.
With files from The Associated Press
