Cam Levins obliterates Canadian men's record in marathon debut

Clocks 2:09:22 to beat Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old mark by 47 seconds

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., broke Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old Canadian men's marathon record in his debut on Sunday at the Toronto Waterfront event. The 29-year-old finished in two hours nine minutes 22 seconds, beating Drayton's time of 2:10:09, set in 1975 (Twitter/@CamLevins)

In his marathon debut, Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., shattered Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old Canadian men's record on a brisk Sunday morning in Toronto.

Levins, who wanted to debut in the 42.2-kilometre race on home soil and specifically the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, crossed the finish line in two hours nine minutes 22 seconds, or 47 seconds ahead of Drayton's longstanding mark.

"I was feeling good throughout most of the race and I made it through the last 10K," said an exhausted and relieved Levins, who is taking a cruise with his wife, Elizabeth, on Monday.

"I'm headed to the Bahamas to get some warm weather and then I'm sure I'll do another marathon after this."

Levins earned a bonus of $43,000 for his performance — $1,000 for each year Drayton's record stood.

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

