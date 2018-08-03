Skip to Main Content
Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew out for season with broken foot

Road To The Olympic Games

Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew out for season with broken foot

Brittany Crew's shot put season has come to an end after she broke her foot in two places while training in Belgium.

Mississauga, Ont., native threw 18.60 metres to top her previous mark

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Brittany Crew's shot put season is over after suffering a broken foot while training in Belgium. (Matt Dunham/The Associated Press)

Brittany Crew's shot put season has come to an end after she broke her foot in two places while training in Belgium.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who holds the Canadian record in the event, would have been one of Canada's headliners at the NACAC championships Aug. 10-12 in Toronto.

Crew posted a photo of herself in a walking cast and crutches on Instagram, writing "Not the end of the season that I wanted, but I have a support team behind 100 per cent, and I'll be back in no time."

She said she caught the toe board of the shot put circle and fell.

"This will be a new learning experience to test out my mental toughness," she wrote. "Recovery starts now."

Crew made history when she became the first Canadian woman to throw in a world championship final, finishing sixth last summer in London.

She broke her own Canadian record in June in her first major meet of the summer.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us