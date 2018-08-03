Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew out for season with broken foot
Mississauga, Ont., native threw 18.60 metres to top her previous mark
Brittany Crew's shot put season has come to an end after she broke her foot in two places while training in Belgium.
The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who holds the Canadian record in the event, would have been one of Canada's headliners at the NACAC championships Aug. 10-12 in Toronto.
Crew posted a photo of herself in a walking cast and crutches on Instagram, writing "Not the end of the season that I wanted, but I have a support team behind 100 per cent, and I'll be back in no time."
She said she caught the toe board of the shot put circle and fell.
"This will be a new learning experience to test out my mental toughness," she wrote. "Recovery starts now."
Crew made history when she became the first Canadian woman to throw in a world championship final, finishing sixth last summer in London.
She broke her own Canadian record in June in her first major meet of the summer.
