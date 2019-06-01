Brittany Crew breaks Canadian shot put record to claim bronze in Germany
Brittany Crew set a Canadian record in shot put on Saturday en route to a third-place finish at the Hallesche Werfertage international outdoor track and field meet.
25-year-old throws 18.69m to better previous national mark
The 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., threw 18.69 metres to better the Canadian record she set in April.
Crew held the previous national record at 18.61 metres.
Crew represented Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016, ranking 18th overall.
Canadian record! 🇨🇦🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/BrittCrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittCrew</a> has once again pushed the limits with a new PB and Canadian record! She launched the weight at 18.69m, this morning, in Germany! 💪🔥 <a href="https://t.co/iKAKjRAmZb">pic.twitter.com/iKAKjRAmZb</a>—@TeamCanada
