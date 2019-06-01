Skip to Main Content
Brittany Crew breaks Canadian shot put record to claim bronze in Germany

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

Brittany Crew breaks Canadian shot put record to claim bronze in Germany

Brittany Crew set a Canadian record in shot put on Saturday en route to a third-place finish at the Hallesche Werfertage international outdoor track and field meet.

25-year-old throws 18.69m to better previous national mark

The Canadian Press ·
Brittany Crew, seen in this file photo from the 2017 World Athletics Championships, set a new Canadian shot put record on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., threw 18.69 metres to claim bronze at a meet in Germany. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

Brittany Crew set a Canadian record in shot put on Saturday en route to a third-place finish at the Hallesche Werfertage international outdoor track and field meet.

The 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., threw 18.69 metres to better the Canadian record she set in April.

Crew held the previous national record at 18.61 metres.

Crew represented Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016, ranking 18th overall.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.