Brigid Kosgei breaks women's marathon world record in Chicago
Kenyan clocks 2:14.04 to shave more than 1 minute off Paula Radcliffe's mark
Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's women's marathon world record when she ran two hours 14 minutes four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the previous record of 2:15:25 which Briton Radcliffe set in 2003.
The moment history was made by Brigid Kosgei. 2:14:04. <a href="https://t.co/afABYGC9td">pic.twitter.com/afABYGC9td</a>—@WMMajors
Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men's race.
Cherono clocked an unofficial 2:05:45 to add to his Boston Marathon title.
Brigid Kosgei has shown otherworldly the past few years <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChicagoMarathon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChicagoMarathon</a> <a href="https://t.co/k2ghCLbjdD">pic.twitter.com/k2ghCLbjdD</a>—@hornekerjustin
The race was the first for Farah and Rupp since their former coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct."
Salazar has said he plans to appeal against the ruling.
