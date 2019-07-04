Brandon McBride motivated after missing 2018 Diamond League final

Brandon McBride and his coach Kurt Downes enter King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels ahead of the men's 800 metres at the 2018 Diamond League final on Aug. 31. McBride isn't competing, having failed to qualify two weeks earlier in England, and angry Downes has made him travel to the event.

On the flight from Birmingham to Belgium, he tries to manage a mixture of emotions, from the happiness of breaking Gary Reed's Canadian record on July 20 and winning the 800 at the NACAC championships three weeks later, to the pain from a groin injury that has flared up.

"I was going through a lot in my personal life at the time," McBride said this week ahead of Friday's Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. "It was hard sitting in the stands. There was a lot of anger but [my coach has] always been in my corner and my mentor since I was 12 or 13, so I trusted him."

A younger McBride would have been on a flight home to Windsor, Ont., the day after the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham to shut down mentally and begin his vacation. Downes, on the other hand, wanted the runner to get used to staying in Europe for multiple weeks and for his body to experience a full season of training until September.

"It was a good experience and has worked out in the long run," McBride said. "It shaped me as an athlete and forced me to mature in how I manage my emotions and stress away from the track throughout the season.

"I said I never wanted to experience [missing a Diamond League final] again, so it was motivation entering this season."

Minor adjustments

McBride didn't enter his first race of 2019 until May 31, opting to train for a long season ahead as the world championships in Doha, Qatar extend into October.

The minor adjustments made through drills, nutrition, hydration, supplements and weight training has led to McBride flourishing on the track. After posting a winning time of one minute 45.04 seconds at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville on May 31, he clocked 1:43.90 a week later to place third at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome.

"I've seen the most improvement in my leg strength and the co-ordination between the arms, legs and body position," said the 25-year-old McBride, adding he was also pleased with his finish in the two races.

"When I didn't run well last season, it was always my finish that was off and I think it came from my body position and flexibility. My legs couldn't move as fluid as they needed to over the last 150 metres, so when everything tightened up, my range of motion shortened a ridiculous amount. I was stumbling with 75 metres left."

McBride ran his first-ever road race at the Adidas Boost Boston Games on June 16, finishing second in a 600-metre competition in 1:16.24, or a 1:41.65 pace over 800 metres.

After Friday's competition in Lausanne that will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, starting at 2 p.m. ET (McBride runs at 2:37 p.m.), McBride will run at a Diamond League event in Monaco ahead of the Canadian championships in Montreal (July 25-30) and Pan Am Games in Lima (July 26-Aug. 11).

Brown, De Grasse in 200m showdown

The men's 200 metres (3:42 p.m.) on Friday will mark the second head-to-head matchup of the season between Canadians Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse. They finished 1-2 in 20.07 and 20.21, respectively, at Diamond League Shanghai on May 18.

Brown is coming off a victory in the 100 at the Harry Jerome Classic in Burnaby, B.C., while De Grasse has shone this season in his return from a strained hamstring and reached the podium in seven races combined in the 100 and 200. At the recent Golden Spike event, he won the 200 in a season-best 19.91 seconds at Ostrava, Czech Republic, and placed second in the 100.

"For Andre to be on the podium in Doha [at worlds] he has to run sub-20 seconds and it has to become a comfortable time for him," said CBC Sports track analyst Donovan Bailey.

Brown ran to victory in a season-best 20.06 at Stockholm on May 30, defeating Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, who is part of Friday's eight-man field and hasn't dipped under 20 seconds in five races since clocking a winning time of 19.99 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha on May 3.

American Noah Lyles, who ran a personal-best 19.65 last July in Monaco, and Ecuador's Alex Quinonez are others to watch on Friday. Quinonez has seven podium finishes in eight races this season.

Brown primed for sub-10-second 100m?

Brown, who ran 10.30 at Harry Jerome, has yet to reach the world championship standard of 10.10 in the 100. Bailey believes the Toronto native can get under 10 seconds in Lausanne if he's aggressive out of the starting blocks and transitions well in the middle and end of his race.

Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. likely will pose a tough challenge after the 37-year-old clocked 9.87 to finish second to Christian Coleman at the 45th Prefontaine Classic last Sunday in Stanford, Calif.

"Even with Coleman getting [the lead] on him he didn't panic," Bailey said. "Gatlin is a veteran and strategically putting his race schedule together to be at his best come the world championships."

Other Canadians competing in Lausanne: Alysha Newman, pole vault, city event (Thursday, 12:30 p.m.) and Liz Gleadle (women's javelin, Friday at 1 p.m.).

