Skip to Main Content
Beckie Scott resigns from WADA committee that recommended reinstating Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Road To The Olympic Games

Breaking

Beckie Scott resigns from WADA committee that recommended reinstating Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee, CBC has learned. The move comes after that committee recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated.

Olympic champion will remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete's committee

CBC Sports ·
Former Canadian Olympic gold medal winner Beckie Scott, shown in this 2017 file photo, has resigned her position with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). (File/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee, CBC has learned.

The move comes after that six-person committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated.

Scott will remain as the chair of WADA's athlete committee.

RUSADA was first ruled non-compliant and suspended in November of 2015, following a report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren that found evidence of drug abuse coverups — including while Russia hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us