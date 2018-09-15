Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee, CBC has learned.

The move comes after that six-person committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated.

Scott will remain as the chair of WADA's athlete committee.

RUSADA was first ruled non-compliant and suspended in November of 2015, following a report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren that found evidence of drug abuse coverups — including while Russia hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.