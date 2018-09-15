Beckie Scott resigns from WADA committee that recommended reinstating Russian Anti-Doping Agency
Olympic champion will remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete's committee
Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee, CBC has learned.
The move comes after that six-person committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated.
Scott will remain as the chair of WADA's athlete committee.
More serious fallout.. and very telling about the state of <a href="https://twitter.com/wada_ama?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wada_ama</a> - CBC can confirm that Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/BeckieScott4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeckieScott4</a> has resigned from WADA's Compliance Review Committee in the wake of the CRC's recommendation to reinstate <a href="https://twitter.com/rusada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rusada</a>. Scott remains chair of WADA's athlete committee. <a href="https://t.co/yP4bO8rOdc">https://t.co/yP4bO8rOdc</a>—@StephJenzer
RUSADA was first ruled non-compliant and suspended in November of 2015, following a report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren that found evidence of drug abuse coverups — including while Russia hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
