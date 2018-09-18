New round of athletes, leaders protest Russian reinstatement

More Olympic athletes and anti-doping leaders have come out in protest of the possible reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency.

Members of the athletes committees from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee , along with a group of international anti-doping leaders and a key supporter of a Russian whistleblower, released statements Tuesday urging WADA's executive committee not to reinstate RUSADA when it meets later this week.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport is troubled by WADA's recent statements regarding the potential reinstatement.

"Due to the lack of transparency and communication demonstrated by WADA about its plans to table RUSADA's reinstatement at the WADA executive committee meeting on Sept. 20, the CCES recommends deferring the issue until the next executive committee and foundation board meeting in November.

"This delay would provide adequate time for WADA and the compliance review committee to share information with stakeholders well in advance of the meeting on the clear rationale for how it believes RUSADA has now met all conditions of the RUSADA: Roadmap to Compliance.

Suspension nears 3 years

"WADA's decision must be principled and athlete-centred if it hopes to maintain athletes' confidence in the global anti-doping system."

Jim Swartz, a supporter of former Moscow anti-doping lab director Grigory Rodchenkov, said "WADA has undermined its own moral and regulatory authority" by proposing a weakened version of the roadmap to bring RUSADA back into compliance.

The agency has been suspended for nearly three years in the wake of what investigators said was a state-sponsored doping scandal designed to win Olympic medals.

The WADA athletes' group is led by Beckie Scott, who resigned her position on WADA's compliance review committee after it recommended RUSADA's reinstatement last week.