De Grasse clocks 10.09 seconds at IAAF World Challenge in China
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse posted his fastest time in nearly two years on Tuesday, finishing the 100 metres in 10.09 seconds to earn a silver medal at the IAAF World Challenge in Nanjing, China.
Posts his fastest time since June 2017; fellow Canadian Gen Lalonde sets PB in 1,500m
De Grasse, 24, was edged out at the finish line by American Michael Rodgers, who posted the same official time.
It was the best clocking for De Grasse, a native of Markham, Ont., since a 10.01-second effort in Oslo, Norway in June 2017. His personal best is 9.91 seconds, set when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
De Grasse was coming off a second-place finish in the 200 metres at the Shanghai Diamond League event this past weekend.
WATCH | Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse finish 1-2 in Shanghai:
In other World Challenge action:
- Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., finished second in the high jump, clearing 2.29 metres. Yu Wang of China won at 2.31 metres. Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., just missed the podium, finishing fourth at 2.26 metres.
- Moncton's Genevieve Lalonde set a new personal best in the 1,500 metres, finishing 13th in four minutes 9.93 seconds.
