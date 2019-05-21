De Grasse clocks 10.09 seconds at IAAF World Challenge in China

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse posted his fastest time in nearly two years on Tuesday, finishing the 100 metres in 10.09 seconds to earn a silver medal at the IAAF World Challenge in Nanjing, China.

De Grasse, 24, was edged out at the finish line by American Michael Rodgers, who posted the same official time.

It was the best clocking for De Grasse, a native of Markham, Ont., since a 10.01-second effort in Oslo, Norway in June 2017. His personal best is 9.91 seconds, set when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

De Grasse was coming off a second-place finish in the 200 metres at the Shanghai Diamond League event this past weekend.

WATCH | Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse finish 1-2 in Shanghai:

Aaron Brown ran a 20.07 to edge teammate Andre De Grasse in a showdown between Canada's two top sprinters. 1:25

In other World Challenge action: