Andre De Grasse finishes 2nd in season debut at Grenada Invitational

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse returned from injury and began his 2019 season with a second place finish in the 200-metre event at the Grenada Invitational on Saturday.

De Grasse, who had his 2018 season cut short in July due to a hamstring injury, clocked in at 20.20 seconds. Miguel Francis of Great Britain posted the fasted time at 20.16, while Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago was third at 20.51.

Andre De Grasse officially opens 2019 with a popping 200m in Grenada. <a href="https://t.co/FjwPOM613l">pic.twitter.com/FjwPOM613l</a> —@Mychasiw

Canadian Brendon Rodney finished fourth with a time of 20.63.

The world record of 19.19 is held by Usain Bolt, while the meet record at Grenada is 20.42.

De Grasse, 24, also made headlines in December when it was announced he was changing coaches and training bases.

2nd fastest 100m season opener ever (10.13) from lane 1 in the rain - I’ll take it! Ready for 2019 💥 <a href="https://t.co/yEFyzVeATr">pic.twitter.com/yEFyzVeATr</a> —@KingsleySC

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Aaron Brown also competed at the event and finished second in the 100m race. Brown clocked in at 10.13, behind Adam Gimili of Great Britain at 10.11. American Christopher Belcher ran 10.14 for third.

Bolt also holds the record for the 100 at 9.58, while the meet record belongs to Justin Gatlin at 10.05.