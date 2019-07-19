Andre De Grasse runs 9.99 seconds in 100m at London Diamond League
Canadian sprinter's first sub-10-second time in legal wind since 2016 Olympics in Rio
Canada's Andre De Grasse dipped under 10 seconds for the first time in four 100-metre races this season, clocking 9.99 to place fifth at the Müller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on Saturday.
It was the Markham, Ont., sprinter's fastest time in legal wind since De Grasse stopped the clock in 9.91 in the 100 final at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.
The 2016 triple Olympic medallist had run 10.05 at the Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic on June 20, but his coach Rana Reider knew De Grasse was capable of much more.
South Africa's Akani Simbine won Saturday's race in a 9.93, followed by Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain (9.95) — also a season best — and Yohan Blake of Jamaica (9.97). The 2011 world champion went 9.96 at the Jamaican championships on June 21.
That was a crowded finish line 😳<br><br>Andre De Grasse finishes with a season's best 9.99 for a 5th place finish in the 100m final from <a href="https://twitter.com/Diamond_League?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Diamond_League</a> - London <a href="https://t.co/1GVth89IQl">pic.twitter.com/1GVth89IQl</a>—@CBCOlympics
