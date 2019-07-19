Skip to Main Content

Andre De Grasse runs 9.99 seconds in 100m at London Diamond League

Canada's Andre De Grasse dipped under 10 seconds for the first time in four 100-metre races this season, clocking 9.99 to place fifth at the Müller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on Saturday.

Canadian sprinter's first sub-10-second time in legal wind since 2016 Olympics in Rio

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports
Andre de Grasse of Markham, Ont., crosses the finish line in a season-best time of 9.99 seconds to place fifth at the Diamond League's Müller Anniversary Games in London on Saturday. South Africa's Akani Simbine won in 9.93. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

It was the Markham, Ont., sprinter's fastest time in legal wind since De Grasse stopped the clock in 9.91 in the 100 final at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

The 2016 triple Olympic medallist had run 10.05 at the Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic on June 20, but his coach Rana Reider knew De Grasse was capable of much more.

South Africa's Akani Simbine won Saturday's race in a 9.93, followed by Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain (9.95) — also a season best — and Yohan Blake of Jamaica (9.97). The 2011 world champion went 9.96 at the Jamaican championships on June 21.

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003.

