Johnathan Cabral edges Damian Warner in 110m hurdles at Harry Jerome Track Classic
Star sprinter Andre De Grasse to race in 100 later tonight
Johnathan Cabral edged star decathlete Damian Warner in men's 110-metre hurdles as Canada swept the podium in the opening event at the 35th annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday.
Cabral, from Peribonka, Que., finished in a time of 13.58 seconds, while Warner clocked in at 13.64 to take second. Anastas Eliopoulos rounded out the podium in 13.73.
Warner, of London, Ont., told CBC Sports that he would be competing at this event at less than full strength as he continues to recover from right ankle discomfort.
The 28-year-old decathlete was nearly forced to withdraw from the Hypo Meeting last month in Gotzis, Austria but managed the pain and went on to clinch his fourth title.
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse highlights this year's event and is set to race at 11:52 p.m. ET in the men's 100 alongside Aaron Brown.
With files from Doug Harrison
