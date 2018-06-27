Skip to Main Content
Johnathan Cabral edges Damian Warner in 110m hurdles at Harry Jerome Track Classic

Road To The Olympic Games

Johnathan Cabral edges Damian Warner in 110m hurdles at Harry Jerome Track Classic

Johnathan Cabral edged star decathlete Damian Warner in men's 110-metre hurdles as Canada swept the podium in the opening event at the 35th annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday.

Star sprinter Andre De Grasse to race in 100 later tonight

CBC Sports ·
Johnathan Cabral, pictured above at the world championships in 2017, led a Canadian podium sweep in the opening event at the Harry Jerome Track Classic on Tuesday. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

Johnathan Cabral edged star decathlete Damian Warner in men's 110-metre hurdles as Canada swept the podium in the opening event at the 35th annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday. 

Cabral, from Peribonka, Que., finished in a time of 13.58 seconds, while Warner clocked in at 13.64 to take second. Anastas Eliopoulos rounded out the podium in 13.73.

Warner, of London, Ont., told CBC Sports that he would be competing at this event at less than full strength as he continues to recover from right ankle discomfort.

The 28-year-old decathlete was nearly forced to withdraw from the Hypo Meeting last month in Gotzis, Austria but managed the pain and went on to clinch his fourth title. 

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse highlights this year's event and is set to race at 11:52 p.m. ET in the men's 100 alongside Aaron Brown. 

With files from Doug Harrison

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us