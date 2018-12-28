Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse changes coaches: report

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has split with the coach with whom he won three Olympic medals, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports De Grasse, who has struggled with injuries the past two years, has parted ways with Canadian Stu McMillan and will be working with renowned American trainer Rana Reider out of Florida.

The Canadian Press confirmed the news through a spokesperson for De Grasse.

De Grasse, 24, from Markham, Ont., had previously trained out of Phoenix with McMillan. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he won silver in the 200 metres and bronze in both the 100 and 4x100 relay.

The sprinter decided to make the switch when he learned Reider was returning to the U.S., after working in the Netherlands for several years.

Reuters says De Grasse has been in Florida for a few weeks, training out of the University of North Florida.

"I have been acquainted with Rana over the years and when I heard he was making the move back to the States, my manager reached out and set up a meeting," De Grasse told Reuters. "It has only been a few weeks so far but I feel really good about the training and the direction we are moving."

De Grasse said he is hoping to be on the podium at this year's world championships, scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.

De Grasse's 2018 season ended early after he suffered a hamstring injury in the 200-metre semifinal at the Canadian track and field championships in July. He also had a hamstring injury in 2017, forcing him to miss the world championships.

He also had a bout of mononucleosis that​ caused him to begin his 2018 season late.