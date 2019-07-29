American Dalilah Muhammad breaks world record in women's 400m hurdles
Dalilah Muhammad broke a 16-year-old world record in the women's 400-metre hurdles by finishing in 52.20 seconds on a drizzly night at the U.S. championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina held the record for nearly 16 years
With puddles on the track Sunday, the reigning Olympic champion eclipsed the mark of 52.34 set by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia on Aug. 8, 2003.
Muhammad's previous best time was 52.64 in 2017.
Teenager Sydney McLaughlin was second and Ashley Spencer wound up third to also earn spots to the world championships in Doha. Kori Carter didn't compete in the event, but has an automatic bye into worlds as the defending champion.
