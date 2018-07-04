Skip to Main Content
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman to miss track and field nationals with knee injury

Canadian-record holder Alysha Newman won't be defending her pole vault title at this weekend’s track and field nationals in Ottawa because of a torn patellar tendon in her left knee.

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Alysha Newman, who won pole vault gold at the Commonwealth Games in April, will sit out this weekend's Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa as she continues her recovering from a torn patellar tendon in her left knee. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Canadian-record holder Alysha Newman won't be defending her pole vault title at this weekend's track and field nationals in Ottawa because of a torn patellar tendon in her left knee.

Newman, who hasn't competed since being forced out of the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic by the injury in late May, would risk further damage and a longer recovery period if she was to compete in Sunday's final at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility, according to her doctors.

The London, Ont., native will be evaluated in five weeks and his hopeful of a return at the North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) track and field championships Aug. 10-12 at Varsity Stadium in Toronto.

The 24-year-old has experience some tough luck since winning a gold medal in April at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, where Newman matched her Canadian mark and broke the Games record by clearing 4.75 metres on her third and final attempt.

While travelling to a Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar in early May, eight of her poles – valued at $1,000 apiece – were damaged during an Air Canada flight but she borrowed poles from a local club and managed to clear 4.54 to place seventh in a field of nine.

'My knee was as big as my quad'

Newman received new poles on May 17 ahead of the Pre Classic in Eugene, Ore., where she heard a pop during warmup. Newman made one attempt in competition after passing on her first two but her knee caught the bar and she was eliminated.

"My knee was as big as my quad, they couldn't even find my patella," Newman told The Canadian Press in early June. "They initially told me my patellar tendon was ruptured."

An MRI revealed a five-millimetre tear in the tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone, or tibia, and works with the muscles in the front part of the thigh to straighten the leg.

Newman jumped 4.75 last September at the Diamond League final in Brussels and had a strong start to 2018, clearing 4.70 at the world indoor championships in March to improve upon her Canadian record.

