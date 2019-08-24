Alysha Newman raises Canadian pole vault mark to 4.82m in 1st Diamond League win

Sensing she was on track for her first-ever Diamond League victory, Alysha Newman turned up the heat on a warm Saturday evening in Paris.

The 25-year-old broke her Canadian record for a third time this season with a personal-best 4.82-metre clearance on her third and final attempt at the Meeting de Paris to defeat Olympic and world champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece.

NEW CANADIAN RECORD 🚨<br><br>Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/alysha_newman94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alysha_newman94</a> bests her own previous mark of 4.77 with a new personal best height of 4.82 👀<br><br>That's definitely scream-worthy!<br><br>WATCH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParisDL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParisDL</a>: <a href="https://t.co/CN7Ur30BRr">https://t.co/CN7Ur30BRr</a> <a href="https://t.co/IeSiFeCbIL">pic.twitter.com/IeSiFeCbIL</a> —@CBCOlympics

"I'm doing everything I can to win my first Diamond League meet and that's where my head is at," Newman told CBC Sports earlier this week from Germany before clearing 4.50 for the win at the Festungsspringen International Pole Vault Meet.

Newman cleared 4.77 on her third attempt on July 17 to finish on top of the podium at the Stabhochsprung Jockgrim meet in Germany, less than six weeks after jumping 4.76 at the Speed River Inferno track and field meet in Guelph, Ont.

McBride in top form for Diamond League final

Brandon McBride prepared for his first Diamond League final on Aug. 29 in Zurich, Switzerland, with a season-best performance on Saturday.

The native of Windsor, Ont., went out quickly in the men's 800 metres and stayed behind pacesetter Harun Adba throughout before a visibly exhausted McBride held off Wesley Vazquez of Puerto Rico over the final 100 metres to post a winning time of one minute 43.78 seconds.

The race wasn't a points-scoring Diamond League event, but McBride had already secured his spot in next week's season finale, having entered Saturday's competition fifth in the standings.

McBride's previous fastest 800 this season was 1:43.83, set at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on July 12.

The 25-year-old was coming off his third Canadian title in four years and fourth overall after clocking 1:44.63 on July 27 in Montreal.

Vazquez's time of 1:43.83 is a Puerto Rican record, while Michael Saruni of Kenya was third in 1:44.41.

Lyles breaks Bolt's meet record in 200m

Aaron Brown, who repeated as Canadian champion in the 200 metres on July 28, finished third on Saturday in 20.13 seconds.

The 27-year-old began the day having already secured a berth in the Diamond League final on Sept. 6 in Brussels.

Noah Lyles of the United States eclipsed eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's meet record of 19.73, beating his closest competitor, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, by three metres with a winning time of 19.65. His season- and personal-best is 19.50, set on July 5 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Guliyev, the reigning world champion, clocked 20.01 but hasn't dipped under 20 seconds since his season-opening victory in 19.99 on May 3 in Doha, Qatar.

