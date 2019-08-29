Alysha Newman sets new Canadian indoor record for pole vault

Alysha Newman has set another Canadian record in pole vault, this time indoors at the Weltklasse Zürich.

Newman, 25, cleared 4.82 metres in finishing third behind Russia's Anzhelika Sidorova (4.87m) and American Katie Nageotte.

Newman's indoor record equals the Canadian outdoor record she set at a Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday.

Newman now will battle for the Diamond Trophy and $50,000 US first prize on Sept. 6 in Brussels after finishing third behind Stefanidi (4.85) — the three-time defending Diamond League champion — and American Sandi Morris (4.75) at the 2017 Diamond League final in Belgium.