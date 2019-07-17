Alysha Newman raises her Canadian pole vault record to 4.77m at German meet
Alysha Newman has broken her own Canadian record in the pole vault for the second time in the last two months, clearing 4.77 metres on her third attempt Wednesday to finish on top of the podium at the Stabhochsprung Jockgrim meet in Germany.
London, Ont., native had cleared 4.76 on June 8 at Speed River Inferno event
Alysha Newman has broken her own Canadian record in the pole vault for the second time in the last two months.
The 25-year-old from London, Ont., cleared 4.77 metres on her third attempt Wednesday to finish on top of the podium at the Stabhochsprung Jockgrim meet in Germany.
Holly Bradshaw of Britain and Xu Huiquin of China each cleared 4.70.
Newman's new career-best height beat her 4.76-metre vault at the Speed River Inferno meet June 8 in Guelph, which topped the mark of 4.75 she set in winning the Commonwealth Games in March of 2018.
Newman was sidelined for almost the entire season after the Games in Australia when she tore the patellar tendon in her knee.
Newman is coming off a strong indoor season that saw her break her Canadian indoor record, clearing 4.71 metres.
Her return to health is good news for Canada's track and field team ahead of two huge seasons including the world championships that begin Sept. 28 in Doha, Qatar, then the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
