Skip to Main Content
Ahmed tops among Canadians in final day of Continental Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Ahmed tops among Canadians in final day of Continental Cup

Mo Ahmed topped the Canadian contingent on the second and final day at the IAAF Continental Cup track and field meet, finishing second in the men’s 3,000 metres on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Long-distance runner finishes 2nd in men's 3,000-metre final

CBC Sports ·
Canadian distance runner Mo Ahmed finished his competitive season Sunday, placing second in the men's 3,000 metres at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Canadian Press/File)

Mo Ahmed topped the Canadian contingent on the second and final day at the IAAF Continental Cup track and field meet, finishing second in the men's 3,000 metres on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Pole vaulter Shawn Barber was third in his competition, while Charles Philibert-Thiboutot was fourth in the 1,500 and Christabel Nette took a seventh-place finish in women's long jump.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us