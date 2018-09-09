Ahmed tops among Canadians in final day of Continental Cup

Mo Ahmed topped the Canadian contingent on the second and final day at the IAAF Continental Cup track and field meet, finishing second in the men's 3,000 metres on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Pole vaulter Shawn Barber was third in his competition, while Charles Philibert-Thiboutot was fourth in the 1,500 and Christabel Nette took a seventh-place finish in women's long jump.

