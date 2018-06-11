Aaron Brown takes 200m silver at Stockholm Diamond League
Christabel Nettey finishes 3rd in women's long jump
Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown's successful Diamond League season continued on Sunday with a second-place finish in the 200-metre in Stockholm.
The 26-year-old Toronto native finished with a time of 20.07 seconds, while Ramil Guliyev of Turkey came first with 19.92.
Luxolo Adams of South Africa finished third with 20.36.
Brown entered the meet fresh off setting a personal best of 19.98 earlier this month in the Bislett Games in Oslo.
Canada also earned a top-3 showing in the women's long jump, thanks to Christabel Nettey's third-place finish.
The Surrey, B.C., native landed a 6.83 on her second jump to finish behind Great Britain's Lorraine Ugen who came first after sticking a season best 6.85 on her first attempt.
Malaika Mihambo of Germany finished second.
Mo Ahmed turns in season best
Other Canadians in action included Mo Ahmed in the men's 5,000m. The 27-year-old turned in a season best 13 minutes 14.88 seconds to finish fourth.
Ahmed was four-tenths of a second behind Abadi Hadis of Ethiopia to fall just short of the podium.
While Hadi's countrymen Selemon Barega took first with a world leading time of 13:04.05.
Bahrain's Birhanu Balew came second with a personal best 13:04.25
In the men's pole vault Shawn Barber came fifth.
The 24-year-old Toronto native cleared 5.66m to earn 10 points.
Sweden's Armand Puplantis (5.86) finished first, while Sam Kendricks (5.81) of the United States took second and Piotr Lisek (5.76) of Poland came third.
