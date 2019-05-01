Sprinter Aaron Brown eases into season, plans to peak at world championships

Aaron Brown envisions running sub-19.90 seconds over 200 metres this season, though it may be a stretch to expect such a result in the first Diamond League race of 2019.

The reigning Canadian champion's 20.18 clocking from last year's race in Doha, Qatar, is probably more realistic when Brown settles in the blocks for his first 200 race of the season on Friday at 12:56 p.m. ET. The event will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca from noon to 2 p.m.

"With this being a world championship year, the plan is to try to maintain running well early and still feel fresh toward the end of the season," Brown said recently from Florida, where he trains. "[My coach and I] are going to plan smarter so I peak later in the year. That's why I haven't done a lot of speed work.

"I'm stronger than usual [at this time of year] because I've done a lot of speed endurance work."

Breakout 2018 campaign

If Donovan Bailey coached Brown, the Canadian Olympic sprint champion would be telling the 26-year-old to go all-out in Friday's race.

"Start eliminating people you think are your competitors by beating them physically and psychologically out of the gate," said the CBC Sports track analyst.

"The No. 1 thing he has to do this year is assert confidence. He's no longer a guy that just competes or has potential. He's one of the guys that people, at minimum, expect him to be in the final [at the world championships]."

Brown's breakout 2018 campaign featured 12 podium finishes across the two disciplines but he placed fourth in the 200 at the Diamond League final on Aug. 30 in Zurich, after which the Toronto native said he planned to "eat, sleep and dream that last 50" metres during the off-season.

To that end, coach Dennis Mitchell and Brown have focused on the last 50 metres early in the year, something the latter believes "is going to take me to that next step to go even [lower] than 19.90 that I feel I need to get on the podium at the world championships [in September] and Olympics [next year].

"Last year, my coach said I was consciously anticipating getting tired at the same spot in a race and that translated into me getting mentally tired because fatigue starts in your brain first before it hits your body."

To help break the "mental barrier," Brown pushed his body past its normal threshold by running the 400 for the first time in March, clocking a solid 46.33 seconds that reminded the sprinter he possesses the strength and capability to push further in the final metres of the 200.

Relay dominance

Brown has also simulated the final 50 minutes of the 200 during his long sessions of interval running.

"I'll focus on the last 100 metres when running repeat 500s," said Brown, who set a 19.98 personal-best time last June in Oslo, Norway. "Where do you want to be? How do you want to look? You want to be strong. How do you want to finish? I keep putting myself in the mental space of the last 50 to make sure my technique is good and I'm not breaking form."

Brown, who won a silver medal in the 200 at last year's Commonwealth Games, swept the 4x100 and 4x200 events at Florida Relays a few weeks ago with fellow Canadians Andre De Grasse, Gavin Smellie and Brendon Rodney.

Last weekend, Brown, Smellie, Rodney and Benjamin Williams were second in the 4x100 at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Brown's goals for the balance of the season include running sub-10 seconds in the 100, repeating as Canadian champion in the 100 and 200 and earning a world championship medal in Doha.

On Friday, he will be challenged by reigning world 200 champion Ramil Guliyev, who beat Brown in five of six meetings on the Diamond League circuit last season. American Noah Lyles, who defeated both men to win last year's Diamond Trophy, is not racing in Qatar.

Aaron Brown is pictured crossing the line ahead of Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev at last year’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., on June 5, the only time the Canadian defeated the reigning world 200-metre champion in six Diamond League meetings in 2018. They resume their rivalry Friday in Doha, Qatar. (Submitted by IAAF)

"These are the guys I'm going to be fighting with if I want to contend for medals at the world championships and Olympics," Brown said. "Racing them [frequently] last year in the Diamond League gave me a sense of familiarity. I got to know their strengths and weaknesses, where they're consistent."

Added Bailey: "Guliyev doesn't get a lot of attention but each Diamond League race he runs, he chops people down one at a time, works on technical things and race management. You need to work on things and run your best.

"I think [Brown] is capable of running a PB on Friday. Opening the [Diamond League] season running sub-20 seconds would be great for him."

The only other Canadian competing in Doha is Christabel Nettey of Surrey, B.C., in women's long jump. The 27-year-old won seven of 11 outdoor events in 2019, including a gold medal for her leap of 6.84 metres at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last April.

