Live
Watch Athletics Ontario U20/Senior Championships
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the Athletics Ontario Outdoor Track and Field Championship Series, meet No. 3 beginning on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m ET through to the end of the competition on Sunday.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the Athletics Ontario Outdoor Track and Field Championship Series, meet No. 3 beginning on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m ET through to the end of the competition on Sunday.
Return on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET for continuing coverage.