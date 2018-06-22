Skip to Main Content
Watch Athletics Ontario U20/Senior Championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch Athletics Ontario U20/Senior Championships

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the Athletics Ontario Outdoor Track and Field Championship Series, meet No. 3 beginning on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m ET through to the end of the competition on Sunday.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From York Lions Stadium in Toronto, ON 0:00

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the Athletics Ontario Outdoor Track and Field Championship Series, meet No. 3 beginning on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m ET through to the end of the competition on Sunday.

Return on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET for continuing coverage. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us