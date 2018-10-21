Live
Watch the 2018 Canadian Marathon Championships
Watch live action from the Canadian Marathon Championships on Sunday in Toronto, beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Live action begins on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET to watch live action from the Canadian Marathon Championships in Toronto.
The competitors will also have another mark in mind: the oldest record on Canada's track and field books — Jerome Drayton's 42-year-old marathon mark of two hours, 10 minutes and nine seconds
