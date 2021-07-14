Tokyo reports most daily COVID-19 cases in 6 months as Olympics loom
Government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily tally since January 22
Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days.
The city government said there were 1,149 new cases, the highest daily tally since Jan. 22, adding to evidence that a new fifth wave of infections is under way, driven by more infectious virus variants and a low vaccination rate.
Amid rising cases, the government declared renewed state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures last week and Olympics organizers announced that no fans would be allowed at events in those areas.
Health experts had warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility, and the spread of variants would lead to a rebound this summer. Kyoto University professor Yuki Furuse earlier projected that new daily cases in Tokyo could rise to 1,000 in July and 2,000 in August, potentially maxing out hospital beds in the capital region.
The resurgence is "totally expected" given the spread of the contagious Delta variant and the government's decision to lift an earlier state of emergency on June 20, said infectious disease expert Kenji Shibuya, who is now running vaccination efforts in rural Fukushima prefecture.
WATCH | Canadian Olympians preparing for unique Games:
Just 31 per cent of people in Japan have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation dose, among the lowest rate among wealthy countries, according to a Reuters tracker. The vaccination push finally gained steam last month, but has recently ebbed among supply and logistical snags.
While Japan has weathered the pandemic better than many countries, the nation's deaths crossed the grim milestone of 15,000 on Wednesday, according to the Jiji news agency. Total cases stood at about 820,000, based on official data.
A coronavirus cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concern about infections at what the world's top Olympics official promised on Wednesday would be "historic" Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?