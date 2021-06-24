Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympics

Kim Gaucher, other nursing mothers will be able to bring children to Olympics, say Tokyo organizers

Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, as well as other nursing mothers will be allowed to bring their children to the Tokyo Olympics when necessary, 2020 organizers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Basketball player had spoke out on being forced to choose between Games and child

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada basketball player Kim Gaucher, seen above with daughter Sophie, will now be able to bring her daughter to the Olympic Games following a change of ruling on behalf of organizers of the Tokyo Games. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.

The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada's women's basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.

"We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games," the IOC says in a statement. "We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children."

WATCH | Canadian basketballer seeks exception to bring infant daughter to Olympics:

Olympian, mother Kim Gaucher seeks exception to bring infant daughter to Tokyo

Sports

6 days ago
1:16
The Canadian basketball player is asking for an exception so that she can breastfeed her daughter Sophie during the Tokyo Olympics. 1:16

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now