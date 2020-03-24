IOC, Japan agree to postpone Olympics, says Japanese PM
Shinzo Abe expects Games will be held by summer of 2021
IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed "100 per cent" to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.
Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement "taking into consideration the current circumstances" and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.
He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.
An official announcement from the IOC was expected soon.
Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over by next year and the Olympics can be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest.
More to come
