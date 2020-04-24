Skip to Main Content
The solitude of sport

The streets are quiet, the parks are closed, and gatherings are cancelled. This juxtaposition of quiet within a storm reminds retired alpine skier and current CBC Sports reporter Kelly VanderBeek of sport. Of those moments when athletes appear to exist in total isolation amongst the backdrop of competition, crowds, and expectations.

Kelly VanderBeek · CBC Sports ·
Surrounded by roughly 30,000 spectators, Wildcard Saturday at the Calgary Stampede is one of the most glorious and hated days in Rodeo. Ten cowboys hope to grab one of the coveted top two positions to keep their million-dollar payday hopes alive. First out of the chutes in Saddle Bronc at the 2019 edition, this cowboy’s hopes of qualifying through to Championship Sunday were dashed (or bucked off, as the case may be). (Kelly VanderBeek for CBC Sports)

The streets are quiet, the parks are closed, and gatherings are cancelled.

This is our current reality amongst the quarantine measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. I've heard it referred to as the "Great Pause," yet for many, this period of physical distancing with unknown parameters is unsettling.

Although our schedules may be quieter than we've ever seen them, a storm is ragging around us as we collectively race to outrun this disease.

This juxtaposition of quiet within a storm reminds me of sport. Of those moments when athletes appear to exist in total isolation amongst the backdrop of competition, crowds, and expectations.

The images I've collected from my portfolio encapsulate this sentiment, where amongst the noise there is quiet, and amongst the quiet there is noise.

I hope they help you find solace in knowing that isolation is more common that we think. It is always with us, in the moments between moments.

These glimpses into the past allow us to see athletes taking a moment of pause amidst the noise of professional sport.

