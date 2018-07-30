New documentary takes wrestling's gender barrier to the mat

A new documentary offers a modern take on one of the oldest Olympic sports.

Sweat Equity goes inside the world of Canadian freestyle wrestling to learn about the history of the sport and the barriers that once kept women from competing.

Erica Wiebe, a 2016 Olympic champion from Stittsville, Ont., near Ottawa, is one of the athletes featured, and talks about how women's wrestling has evolved.

Also featuring Olympic legends Tonya Verbeek, Marty Calder and Carol Huynh alongside Wiebe and Team Canada hopefuls, Sweat Equity, hosted by Candice Kay-Gibb, reveals an unexpected advantage earned by Canadian wrestlers.

Watch the full Sweat Equity documentary: