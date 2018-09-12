Coming Up
Watch the 2018 ISA World Surfing Games
Watch coverage of the from the 2018 ISA World Surfing Games in Tahara, Japan. Action is set to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Coverage begins from Tahara, Japan on Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the from the 2018 ISA World Surfing Games in Tahara, Japan.
Action is set to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Canadian surfers expected to compete in Tahara include Mathea Olin, Bethany Zelasko and Paige Alms on the women's side, while Peter Devries, Sean Foerster and Cody Young will represent the country on the men's side.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and runs through competition, which is expected to wrap after the final day on Friday, Sept. 21.
