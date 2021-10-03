Canada's Jeremy Poirier suffers quarter-finals defeat at wrestling world championships in Norway
Fellow Canadian Sam Barmish will compete in Monday's repechage
Canadian freestyle wrestler Jeremy Poirier was eliminated from competition at the senior world championships on Sunday in Oslo, Norway.
The Saint-Louis, N.B, native, suffered an 10-0 defeat in his quarter-final match in the 92-kilogram division, falling to U.S. wrestler J'den Michael Tbory Cox.
In his senior world championships debut, Poirier advanced past the round of 16 with a win by fall just 49 seconds into his match against Venezuela's Gilberto Segundo Ayala Rodriguez.
Fellow Canadian Sam Barmish has advanced to the repechage in the 79-kg division following an opening match loss to American Jordan Burroughs.
Burroughs scored three quick takedowns to defeat Barmish of Hampstead, Que., 10-0.
Barmish later secured a win via forfeit after Kazakhstan's Bolat Sakayev didn't show for his round of 16 match. He will meet Russian Wrestling Federation athlete Radik Valiev on Monday for an opportunity to compete in the bronze medal match.
Canada's Darthe Capellan was eliminated from the 57-kg division competition following a loss to Japan's Toshiya Abe in their qualification match.
The world championships began on Saturday and will run through Oct. 10, with Canada represented by a total of 15 wrestlers between the men's and women's side.
