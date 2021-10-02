Canada's Amar Dhesi falls short at wrestling world championships in Norway
Abbotsford, B.C., wrestler Jasmit Phulka also takes tough loss in 1st match
Canadian freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi's bid at the senior world championships was cut short on Saturday in Oslo, Norway.
The Surrey, B.C., native, suffered an 8-3 loss in his opening match of the 125-kilogram division, falling to American Nicholas Gwiazdowski.
The 26-year-old Dhesi trailed 4-0 early, until he turned up the intensity and cut the deficit in half. Unfortunately for Dhesi, that was as close as he able to make it as Gwiazdowski continued to outduel the Canadian, closing out the match by outscoring Dhesi by a count of 4-1.
Fellow Canadian Jasmit Phulka lost to Colombia's Tafur Barrios 10-0 in his first match in the 74-kg division.
Phulka, of Abbotsford, B.C., fell behind 6-0 in the first half of the match, and was unable to muster up any offence throughout.
The world championships began Saturday and will run through Oct. 10, with Canada represented by a total of 15 wrestlers between the men's and women's side.
