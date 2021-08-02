Canada's Danielle Lappage falls short of quarter-final berth in women's 68-kg freestyle wrestling

Canadian wrestler Danielle Lappage fell short of the quarter-finals with a 7-0 loss to Russian Olympic Committee's Khanum Velieva in women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Monday in Tokyo.

Lappage was able to keep it relatively even in the first period, only giving up one technical point when Velieva was able to push her out of bounds.

In the second is where the 30-year-old from Olds, Alta., found herself in some trouble.

A point was rewarded to Velieva after Lappage was unable to score a point in the activity period, where she was given 30 seconds to do so. Down 2-0, Lappage was cautioned for a hair pull which resulted in another point for Velieva to make it 3-0.

Velieva scored two more takedowns that resulted in two points each, the last one coming in the closing seconds of the period, to go up 7-0 and close out the victory.