Samantha Stewart earns wrestling bronze for Canada at last chance Olympic qualifier
Fredericton's Samantha Stewart defeated Laura Gabriela Peredo Torres of Mexico 10-0 in a 53-kilogram match on Saturday and will return home from Bulgaria with a bronze medal, but not a berth at her first Olympics.
Friday semifinal loss ended Fredericton resident's hopes of Games debut in July
Samantha Stewart will return home to Canada with a bronze medal rather than a berth at her first Olympics.
The Fredericton resident reached the podium Saturday, defeating Laura Gabriela Peredo Torres of Mexico 10-0 in a 53-kilogram match in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The World Olympic Qualification Tournament is the last opportunity for the 31-year-old and her Canadian teammates to secure quota spots for the Games in Tokyo this summer.
Stewart's Olympic bit ended in Friday's semifinal loss to Andreea Beatrice Ana of Romania. The London, Ont., native earned her way to the final qualifying tourney by winning her weight class at the Canadian trials in December 2019.
Four wrestlers have been named to Team Canada: Danielle Lappage, of Olds, Alta. In women's 68 kg, Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont. (76 kg), Jordan Steen of Tecumseh, Ont. (97 kg) and Amar Dhesi from Surrey, B.C. (125 kg).
