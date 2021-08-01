Wrestler Erica Wiebe won't repeat Olympic gold, eliminated in opening round

Canada's Erica Wiebe won't repeat as Olympic champion after dropping her opening match in the women's 76 kilogram wrestling tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old from Stittsville, Ont. secured gold in the 75kg event in Rio 2016.

But it was Estonia's Epp Mäe who defeated the Canadian 5-4 on Saturday at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chibo, Japan.

Wiebe had a small chance to advance to the repechage, if Epp Mäe had continued on to fight for a gold medal. But the Estonian lost in the quarter-finals, eliminating the Canadian from contention.

Against Wiebe, Mäe was able to get a step-out point early in the match and scored a takedown for two more. She scored another two points at the start of the second half.

With one minute left, Wiebe came back to secure four points, but wasn't able to surpass her opponent's lead in the final 10 seconds.

Mäe knocked out Wiebe at the 2019 world championships and went on earn a bronze. The loss forced the Canadian to qualify for Tokyo through her performance at a 2020 Pan American Olympic qualifier last year in Ottawa.