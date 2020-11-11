Wrestling world championships succumb to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The wrestling world championships have been cancelled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United World Wrestling says there weren't enough entries for next month's tournament in Serbia to meet its criteria for a world championship event. UWW adds that travel restrictions and other "participation hurdles" made it hard for teams to sign up by a Nov. 5 deadline.

UWW had wanted at least eight of the top-10 ranked nations and 70% of the athletes from last year's world championships to participate. A smaller "Individual World Cup" tournament will be held in Serbia instead.