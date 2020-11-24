Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe set for 1st competition since March

Canada's Erica Wiebe will make her long-awaited return to competition in December.

Wiebe, 31, and fellow Canadian Amar Dhesi, 25, are set to fight at United World Wrestling's Individual World Cup in December in Belgrade, Serbia.

The pair last competed in March's Pan Am Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where each booked a ticket to the upcoming Tokyo Games.

"This competition will be a huge step in my Olympic preparations by providing an opportunity to gain experience competing in these new, uncertain circumstances," said Wiebe, the 2016 Rio gold medallist.

"I'm hungry to compete and build towards my Tokyo performance goals."

Wiebe, of Stittsville, Ont., competes in the 75 kilogram weight class.

Dhesi, meanwhile, is working towards his Olympic debut, where he'll fight at 125 kg.

Dhesi, the Surrey B.C., native who trains in Columbus, Ohio, beat 2016 Olympian Korey Jarvis of Elliot Lake, Ont., to win the top heavyweight spot at the Canadian Wrestling Trials in December 2019.

United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic said the return to competition is important for all athletes.

"There are real challenges to overcome, but we are working together to find a safe and acceptable format where our top athletes can compete in a world class event," Lalovic said.