World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton cancelled due to COVID-19
Global pandemic has made it impossible to stage event, according to governing body
The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The International Triathlon Union announced the cancellation Friday, saying the global pandemic has made it impossible to stage the event.
The races were originally scheduled to take place Aug. 17-23.
"World Triathlon, along with the Edmonton Organising Committee, the City of Edmonton and all stakeholders and the community partners will continue to work closely together to find new options for the event to take place in the future, when it is safe to do so," the ITU said in a release.
The 2019 World Grand Final was held in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Edmonton has hosted a race on the ITU World Triathlon Series circuit every year since hosting the Grand Final in 2014.
