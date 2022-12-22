Content
3-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu of China tests positive for doping

Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.

38-year-old provisionally suspended while disciplinary case is prosecuted

A weightlifter lifts a barbell over his head while wearing a blue 'Team China' weightlifting singlet. The Olympic rings act as his background.
China's Lyu Xiaojun competed in the men's 81kg weightlifting event at Tokyo 2020, where he took home the gold medal. Lyu is now being investigated for the use of PEDs (Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images)

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training.

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.

He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medallist when he won the men's 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.

