Canada's Maude Charron wins bronze at weightlifting world championships
Olympic champ from Rimouski, Que., reaches podium in 59 kg weight class in Bogota
Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron added another medal to her impressive resume on Thursday, capturing bronze in the women's 59-kilogram weight class at the IWF weightlifting world championships in Bogota, Colombia.
The 29-year-old Olympic champion from Rimouski, Que., broke her own Canadian records by lifting 103 kg in the snatch and 128 kg in the clean and jerk for a 231 kg total.
Charron finished behind gold medallist Yenny Álvarez of Colombia (234 kg) and silver medallist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan (232 kg).
Check out the W59KG podium! This was an amazing session to watch🇨🇴🥇 <a href="https://t.co/G0DXIFP1yo">pic.twitter.com/G0DXIFP1yo</a>—@iwfnet
Charron won 64 kg gold at both the Tokyo Olympics last February and Commonwealth Games in August, but she had to move down a weight class after the women's 64 kg event was removed from the program for the Paris Games in 2024.
Charron's snatch matched China's Luo Xiaomin for the top mark of the event, but she was ultimately bested in the clean and jerk by Álvarez and Hsing-Chun.
The world championships run through Dec. 16.
WATCH | Charron wins gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?