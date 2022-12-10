Canada's Maude Charron wins bronze at weightlifting world championships

Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron added another medal to her impressive resume on Thursday, capturing bronze in the women's 59-kilogram weight class at the IWF weightlifting world championships in Bogota, Colombia.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion from Rimouski, Que., broke her own Canadian records by lifting 103 kg in the snatch and 128 kg in the clean and jerk for a 231 kg total.

Charron finished behind gold medallist Yenny Álvarez of Colombia (234 kg) and silver medallist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan (232 kg).

Check out the W59KG podium! This was an amazing session to watch🇨🇴🥇 <a href="https://t.co/G0DXIFP1yo">pic.twitter.com/G0DXIFP1yo</a> —@iwfnet

Charron won 64 kg gold at both the Tokyo Olympics last February and Commonwealth Games in August, but she had to move down a weight class after the women's 64 kg event was removed from the program for the Paris Games in 2024.

The world championships in Bogota marked her first major international competition in her new weight class.

Charron's snatch matched China's Luo Xiaomin for the top mark of the event, but she was ultimately bested in the clean and jerk by Álvarez and Hsing-Chun.

The world championships run through Dec. 16.

WATCH | Charron wins gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England: