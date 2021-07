· Photos

Weighlifting gold for Canada and other highlights from Tokyo 2020

Canada's Maude Charron has won a gold medal in the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event, and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has captured bronze in the women's under-63 kg judo category. Plus, a visual look at other highlights from Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

Social Sharing

Maude Charron wins Canada's 2nd gold, while Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard captures country's 2nd judo bronze