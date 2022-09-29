Canada knocks off Kazakhstan for 1st win at women's volleyball worlds
Canadian Kiera Van Ryk leads all scorers with 18 points
Canada knocked off Kazakhstan to pick up its first win at the women's world volleyball championship on Thursday.
After dropping its two opening matches to the top-ranked U.S. and defending champions Serbia, the Canadians bounced back to blank Kazakhstan in three straight games (25-14, 25-16, 25-11), with Kiera Van Ryk, of Surrey, B.C., leading all scorers with 18 points.
"I think we were all really ready to get a win," said Van Ryk. "Each game before this, Serbia and the U.S., was a step forward. I'm glad we could come here today, respect the other team and show that we can take care of business.
"I'm really proud of us today — it was a full team effort."
Canada next plays against Bulgaria on Friday at 10 a.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Added confidence
Canada led in attack points (45-21), blocks (11-2) and serving (5-0 aces) but made more errors (14-18) than its opponent.
The Canadians wrap up pool play with against Germany on Saturday.
The top four teams from each pool will advance to the medal round.
The 19th women's world championship is co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland with matches played in three Dutch and three Polish cities until Oct. 15.
